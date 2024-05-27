Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.8 million.
Domo Price Performance
DOMO opened at $6.97 on Monday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOMO
Insider Activity at Domo
In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.
About Domo
Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Domo
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.