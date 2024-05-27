Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.8 million.

Domo Price Performance

DOMO opened at $6.97 on Monday. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOMO

Insider Activity at Domo

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.