Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.790-5.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.490 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $142.13 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average is $137.76.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,219.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

