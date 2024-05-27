Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE BAH opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.