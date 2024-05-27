Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 4.0 %
NYSE BAH opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $164.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00.
Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,216,108.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
