Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$10.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$10.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.37.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 6,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$62,316.89. Insiders have sold 79,790 shares of company stock worth $798,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

