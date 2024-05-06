Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million.

ERO stock opened at C$28.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.08.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

