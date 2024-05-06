Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.80 million.
Ero Copper Trading Up 1.9 %
ERO stock opened at C$28.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.