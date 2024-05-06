Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Polar Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,495,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.