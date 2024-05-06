Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of Polar Power stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power
Polar Power Company Profile
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Power
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.