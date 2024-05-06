Analyzing SeaStar Medical (ICU) and The Competition

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is one of 232 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SeaStar Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SeaStar Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical Competitors 1605 4333 8507 223 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.03%. Given SeaStar Medical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaStar Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -741.57% SeaStar Medical Competitors -737.35% -146.92% -29.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A -$26.23 million -0.37 SeaStar Medical Competitors $1.04 billion $4.09 million 1.54

SeaStar Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SeaStar Medical competitors beat SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.