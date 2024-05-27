CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,243 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.2% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218,362. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

