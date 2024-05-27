Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.07

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 27830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Regulus Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 19.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 1.06.

About Regulus Resources

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

