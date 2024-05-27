MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $88.70 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 770,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,696,000. Crown Castle makes up about 4.6% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.18% of Crown Castle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,353. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.