CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 1,201 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 902,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,972. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.32.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

