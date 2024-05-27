Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 2.9% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $33,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 667,034 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,423,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $3.22 on Monday, reaching $147.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

