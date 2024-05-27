CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 19,613 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 3.4% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $40,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $54.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

