CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $16.80 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Corning worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after buying an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. 2,763,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,290. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

