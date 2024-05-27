175,000 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,000. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.3% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,745. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.