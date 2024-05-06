The RMR Group (RMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. On average, analysts expect The RMR Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMR opened at $24.24 on Monday. The RMR Group has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $768.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

