Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$205.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$191.50.

TSE FNV opened at C$168.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$158.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 29.40 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$139.19 and a one year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5510259 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. In related news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

