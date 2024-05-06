Shell’s (SHEL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £183.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,688.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,595.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,778.76%.

Insider Activity at Shell

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In other news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.