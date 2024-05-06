AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Price Performance
NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.03 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AbCellera Biologics
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.
