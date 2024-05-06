AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $4.03 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

