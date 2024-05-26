Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $208.55 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Equinix worth $208,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $766.12. 294,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,054. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $770.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.91. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.