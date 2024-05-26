Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 223,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $475.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.09 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.49. The company has a market cap of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

