DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $164.10 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,794 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 2.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $164,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BSX traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,786,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

