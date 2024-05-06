Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVE. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.19.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$28.03 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.82 and a one year high of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7862823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,507. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.