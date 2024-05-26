Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is DSM Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DSM Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 4.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Accenture worth $291,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.99. 2,048,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,473. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $285.18 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.59.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

