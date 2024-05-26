Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $494,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total transaction of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.25, for a total value of $47,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,652,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,901,158,601. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock worth $812,239,407. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.18. 2,162,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.