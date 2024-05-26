RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 816,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,785,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $321,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.0% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. 3,431,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,759. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

