Ferrari (RACE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferrari stock opened at $430.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $283.20 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $413.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

