DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $121.74 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,487 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $121,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 99,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 37,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,818. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.07. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

