Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,065 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 6.0% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $390,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $55.27 on Friday, hitting $606.99. 4,252,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,470. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $634.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

