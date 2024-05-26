Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,086,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.39. 5,467,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

