Act Two Investors LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Act Two Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 48.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Argus increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. 2,230,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

