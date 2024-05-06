Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Stock Performance

Team17 Group Company Profile

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 267 ($3.35) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.09). The stock has a market cap of £389.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,900.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.