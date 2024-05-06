Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$105.00 at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$104.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$87.56.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$71.21 on Thursday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$39.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.44. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

