LSI Industries (LYTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $109.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYTS opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.24. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYTS shares. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

