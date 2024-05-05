Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,665,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.39. 6,771,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,409. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.42.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

