Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 34,082,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,339,492. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $291.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

