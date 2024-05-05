Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total value of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total transaction of $2,889,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.53, for a total transaction of $4,042,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,707,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,005,846.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,993 shares of company stock valued at $184,255,474 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRM traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $273.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.76 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

