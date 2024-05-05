Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 66 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Provence Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,420,000. W Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

MCD stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.32. 2,642,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,742. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

