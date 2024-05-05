AJOVista LLC Invests $280,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 88,406 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 155,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.18. 577,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,911. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $147.36.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

