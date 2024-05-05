Provence Wealth Management Group Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Provence Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,962 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

