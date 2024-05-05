Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.13. 3,723,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

