Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Corteva Stock Up 0.3 %

CTVA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,026. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

