AJOVista LLC Acquires New Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.23.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

