Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,230 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.51. 1,219,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $196.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

