VeraBank N.A. Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,009,789,000 after buying an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,601,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,477,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,900,000 after acquiring an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,880,000 after purchasing an additional 473,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,990. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

