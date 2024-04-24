SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $170.60 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,631.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,825 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $529,602.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,667.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.