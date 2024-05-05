5,062 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.22. 2,942,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

