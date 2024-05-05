ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after buying an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVV traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.84. 3,003,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,856. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $443.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
