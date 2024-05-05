ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 19,708 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 765.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,217,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $512.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

