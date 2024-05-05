Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires 1,531 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $210,540,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,906,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 636.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 442,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 382,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,696 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $77,876,000 after buying an additional 335,338 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $230.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $240.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,891 shares of company stock worth $44,373,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.